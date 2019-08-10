Vic from “DeAngelo” charmed figure on the beach photo
Victoria Smouha of “DeAngelo” showed how spending time in the Ukrainian resort, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Politico.
One of the soloists of the group “Neangely” Victoria Smouha few hours ago shared on his page in Instagram photo taken on the beach.
The girl pointed to the geolocation “Lanzheron”, is the seaside part of Odessa city.
Star looks happily, smiling widely. The actress appeared in a bright yellow swimsuit, red flower, on her head — cap. Around the singer flying seagulls.
It should be noted that the figure of Victoria is perfect — slender legs, taut belly and firm buttocks.
“The secret to a good photo of a Seagull — a piece of baklava, cleverly hidden in the hand)”, — signed by the artist.
The post singer has collected more than three thousand likes and a lot of laudatory reviews.
“Cool swimwear”, “Shape — fire”, “Very beautiful photo”, “This shape is not none”, “Legs are just wow”, “cap the scoring!)”, “Krasotulka”, “Vika, I love it, continue to live in the here and now, in the moment, good for You,” wrote subscribers.