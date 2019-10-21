Vic from “DeAngelo” revealed a flat tummy in a short top
She chose a stylish outfit.
Victoria from the band Neangely impressive vocal abilities, but also sports a form – her figure is continuous delight of fans. The singer admits that the key to its harmony — sport and nutrition, and the result, as stated on the face! The artist decided to expand their creative horizons and seriously took up dancing, and workout videos willing to share on the page in instagram. In a new photo she showed grace, femininity and a flat tummy, showing off in a short top.
The star wore a trendy pantsuit white color skinny pants with high waist, long fitted jacket with black buttons, which was seen in a lace top.
She preferred bright stage Macau – allocated lipstick juicy red, stressed the expressiveness of the eyes.
The singer reached out to fans and thanked them for their support and incentive to work on and do what you love, bringing joy to the viewer.
“Took the head, because I lost count a couple of days ago. (Guys, this is the fifth concert in a row). And anyway, I believe that I have the best job in the world! Don’t know what can give such emotions. I am grateful to all who come to the concerts, listening and singing our songs! A bit depressed from the excessive pace, but the next two days I’ll do what I nourish and restore. If you want praise for good work. After all, a kind word and a cat is nice. Moore”, — “asked for it” compliments of Victoria.
And fans did not take long to beg – they praised a talented artist, and spoke with admiration about her appearance.