Vic from “DeAngelo” struck a perfect figure in a bright swimsuit
Popular singer, soloist of the famous Ukrainian group “Neangely“ Victoria Smouha once boasted to fans of the slender figure.
The star shared on the social network bright beach scenes. So, on his page in Instagram the girl published archival photos from the rest. In the picture the artist posing in an orange bathing suit on a background of azure water. Beach attire Smeyuhi emphasized her slim figure, ample Breasts and an incredible tan.
“Old photo, but don’t let her go to waste in the depths of my phone. Especially with the onset of cold weather, life loses its bright colors both at home and at work,“ commented the Vic.
Fans of the singer showered her with compliments and rave reviews.
“Irresistible beauty Queen. Very beautiful. May God give you happiness“, “Rimma — unreal beauty, a very cool swimsuit in perfect shape“, “Candy“, “Victoria, you are beautiful“, “you Have old photos they are all like made today! Have a nice day!“, “And the figure is cool“, “Beautiful tanned rested))“, “The same photo for sad Autumn,“ write the users of the Network.