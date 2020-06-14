Vice-captain of “Dynamo” celebrated his 100th match in the Ukrainian championship masterpiece of a free kick (video)
June 14, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Victor Tsygankov (center)
In the framework of the 26th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, in Zaporozhye was held the most important match in the fight for the distribution of the second pass in the Champions League between Zorya and Dynamo.
Kiev won willed victory 3:1.
Set the final score in the match midfielder “Dynamo” Viktor Tsygankov, gracefully performing for 90+6th minute free-kick.
So 22-year-old Vice-captain “it is white-blue” celebrated its hundredth appearance on the field in the championship of Ukraine.
We will add that thanks to the victory at “Slavutich Arena” wards Alexei Mikhailichenko came into clear second place in the standings, 3 points away from “Dawn”.
Before the end of the championship left to spend 6 rounds.