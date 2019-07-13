Vice President of Boeing responsible for production of the 737 MAX, is leaving his post at the Corporation (PHOTO)

Vice President, Boeing Eric Lindblad, responsible for the production of passenger planes Boeing 737 MAX, is retiring. He worked at Boeing for 34 years, writes “Kommersant” with reference to Bloomberg and The Seattle Times. The place of the program Manager, the Boeing 737 MAX is a mark Jenks.

Lindblad led the Assembly of 737 MAX in Renton from August 2018. His job was to solve problems with production and, in particular, interruptions in the supply of components for ships.

Care his staff said the President of Boeing Commercial Airplanes Kevin McAllister. In his letter, he praised Eric for his “strong leadership and tireless energy”.

Mr Lindblad said that last summer planned to retire, but “couldn’t miss the opportunity to come to work in Renton”.

We will remind, the flights of this model was suspended after two plane crashes that claimed the lives of more than 300 people. October 29, 2018 to Boeing 737 MAX airline Lion Air crashed in Jakarta. All aboard the 189 people died. March 10, 2019 crashed Boeing 737 MAX airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, flying from Ethiopia to Kenya. The victims of the crash were also all passengers and crew (157 people).

The first 737 MAX crash occurred two months after joining his office.

The head of Boeing Dennis Melenberg admitted that on Board the two aircraft 737 MAX was a malfunction of the automatic control system MCAS before they crashed. According to preliminary data, erroneous operation caused by incorrect MCAS data from a broken sensor angle of attack. However, as it turned out, the system MCAS was not described in the operating manual of the aircraft.

After two disasters flying Boeing 737 MAX has temporarily suspended worldwide until the reasons. The ban cost the company $ 1 billion.

More than 400 pilots filed a class action lawsuit against Boeing. They said that the company had concealed from them the shortcomings in the system of the 737 MAX.