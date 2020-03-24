Vice-President of the IOC announced the decision on the postponement of the 2020 Olympics
Dick Pound
The first President of the world anti-doping Agency (WADA) and a Vice-President of the IOC, dick pound said that the Olympic games 2020 in Tokyo will be postponed due to the pandemic coronavirus – the corresponding decision is already accepted.
“On the basis of the information available to the IOC, the decision to postpone the Olympic games was accepted. Details have yet to discuss, but the Game will not start on 24 July, as far as I know.
This will happen in stages. We will postpone the Olympics and start to deal with all the consequences” – quoted by pound USA Today.
Earlier it was reported that Canada and Australia do not let athletes to the Olympics if it does not outsource.