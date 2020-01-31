Vice-President of Ukrainian football Association did not declare a Villa in Spain worth 6 million euros
Alexander Gerega
Vice-President of Ukrainian football Association Alexander Gerega made not all the data in its Declaration, reports “Classtwo.Nfo”.
Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, the owner of the network of hypermarkets “Epicenter” and “New Line” did not declare a Villa in the Spanish municipality of benicàssim, clarifies the issue.
Two parcels of real estate bought his wife Galina Gerega in 2017 and 2018, but according to the statement from the Spanish real estate registry, so that the objects are the joint property of the spouses.
While one of the villas did not declare Alexander Gerega. The cost of real estate is not exactly known, but local media reported that the price reaches 6 million euros.
For undeclared assets, Ukrainian legislation provides for a fine, community service or imprisonment for 2 years.
We will remind, Alexander Gerega (independent) won the elections to the Verkhovna Rada in single-mandate electoral district No. 192 of Khmelnitsky region.