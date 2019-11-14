Vice-world champion on sports gymnastics has told about the reasons to start a career in porn (photos)

Verona van de Leer
Silver medalist of the world championship 2002 in Debrecen in gymnastics in the floor exercise Verona van de Leer told why he decided to build a career in the porn industry.

“I did it for the money. The amount of money I offered, gave me a future I dreamed of. I couldn’t give it up.

I was filmed alone or with my boyfriend. I have certain rules.

I dreamed about the Studio or the shop. I’m all out” – quoted Verona isport.ua citing an interview with the Sun.

It should be noted that van de Leer is a 5-time winner of the European championship and multiple absolute champion of the Netherlands.

In 2011 she started working camming.

