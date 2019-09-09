Vice-world Champions Croats in the birthday of the real Madrid lost points in the match of UEFA Euro-2020 in…
Monday, September 9, was played the next matches in qualifying for the European Championships 2020, which was not without sensational results.
Group
Northern Ireland — Germany — 0:2 (Of Halstenberg, 48, Gnabry, 90+3)
Before coming to Belfast Bundesliga team Northern Ireland twice defeated the Belarusians and Estonians and headed the table of the group. In turn, the German team lost because of injuries Kehrer, the Goretzka, Sana’a, rüdiger, Gundogan and Schultz, out on the field of stadium “Windsor Park” after the home defeat against the Netherlands (2:4).
In the end, Germany took home the heavy win thanks to debut goals for the national team of the defender “Leipzig” Marcel Halstenberg and a goal in injury time midfielder Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich.
Estonia — Netherlands — 0:4 (Babel, 17, 48, Depay, 76, Wijnaldum, 87)
Standings: 1. Germany — 12 points (5 matches); 2. Northern Ireland — 12 (5); 3. Netherlands — 9 (4); 4. Belarus — 3 (5); 5. Estonia — 0 (5).
Group E
Azerbaijan — Croatia — 1:1 (Khalilzad, 72 — Modric 11, penalty)
In opposition to teams that are trained Croatian experts (owners — Nikola Jurcevic, guests Zlatko Dalic), Vice-world Champions sensationally lost in Baku two points. After a quick goal from a penalty kick the best player on the planet last year, Luka modrić, who in the day of the game was 34 years old, “plaid” too early to believe in the success and paid for it, allowing the national team of Azerbaijan to score the first points in qualifying.
Hungary — Slovakia — 1:2 (Soboslai, 50 — Mack, 40, Bojanic, 56)
Position of commands: 1. Croatia — 10 (5); 2. Slovakia — 9 (5); 3. Hungary — 9 (5); 4. Wales — 6 (4); 5. Azerbaijan — 1 (5).
Group G
Slovenia — Israel 3:2 (Verbic, 43, 90, Bezjak, 66 — Nath, 50, Zahavi, 63)
Two accurate shots Dynamo Kiev Benjamin Verbicha helped Slovenes in the 90th minute to snatch a home victory in the confrontation with Israel.
Poland — Austria — 0:0
Latvia — Macedonia — 0:2 (Pandev, 14, Bardi, 17)
Position of commands: 1. Poland — 13 (6); 2. Slovenia — 11 (6); 3. Austria — 10 (6); 4. Northern Macedonia — 8 (6); 5. Israel — 8 (6); 6. Latvia — 0 (6).
Group I
Scotland — Belgium — 0:4 (Lukaku, 9, Vermaelen, 24, Alderweireld, 32, de Bruyne, 82)
Teammate Alexander Zinchenko at Manchester city Kevin de Bruyne added a goal in gate of Scots three assists. The Belgians won all six meetings of the selection with a total score of 19:1.
San Marino — Cyprus — 0:4 (Kusulas, 2, 73, Papoulis, 39, Artimatasa, 75)
Russia — Kazakhstan — 1:0 (Fernández 89)
The Russian team won five consecutive qualifying matches of Euro-2020 with a total score 17:1 and close to winning spots in the final tournament. By the way, of all the teams of the former Soviet republics, the Russians won only Ukraine.
Position of commands: 1.Belgium — 18 (6); 2. Russia — 15 (6); 3. Kazakhstan — 7 (6); 4. Cyprus — 7 (6); 5 Scotland 6 (6); 6. San Marino — 0 (6).
