Victim [I: Belarusian got five years for trying to fight on the side of terrorists “DNR”

In Belarus, the Minsk regional court sentenced the soldier, who has not returned to the part after you leave and instead went to Ukraine to fight on the side of “negresponse”. This is with reference to the regional Prosecutor’s office reports TUT.BY.
The defendant is a 25-year-old resident of the city of Salihorsk. According to investigators, before the call the man studied the possibility to go fight in the neighboring country, after which he was called up for military service.
“While on vacation, after watching the next videos from the field of armed conflict, decided not to return to the military unit from leave and go to Ukraine to join in military unit one of the warring parties“, — said the Prosecutor of Department of Prosecutor’s office of Minsk region Yuri Kozubovsky.
Events took place in October 2018. The guy was going to fight on the side of one of the breakaway “republics” of Donbass.
Realizing the implications, the soldiers were not going to return home. Money for the trip was not, so in a phone shop he bought in installments and the mobile phone in the same day was sold to get money. And then went to Ukraine.
However, he never joined the armed group because I was detained by the SBU. As a result, the Belarusian tried at home according to the articles of desertion, attempted participation in an armed formation in a foreign country and fraud.
The result — a sentence of 5 years imprisonment and the deprivation of the rank “corporal”. The verdict has not yet entered into force and may be appealed.
As previously reported “FACTS” in may, Pavlograd district court of Dnipropetrovsk region was sentenced to 13 years in prison accused of involvement in a terrorist organization “DNR” Brazilian Rafael Marcus of Lusury.
