Victim or fraud: adopted in the US, the Ukrainian woman was suspected of that she’s an adult midget
The famous couple from the United States was at the center of the scandal. The police believe that six years ago they left without the help of a ten-year orphan from Ukraine. The girl survived in a strange city with no money and adults. The defendants contend that the orphan was an adult con artist-a psychopath who suffered from dwarfism and was posing as a child. This writes the Tape.ru.
In 2012, Natasha Barnett have matured for 13 years before the law thanks to his foster parents Michael and Christine. The couple appealed to the court of probate and convinced the judge that she is a grown woman who pretends to be nine-year old girl. Natasha how many years actually, it is not clear so far.
Barnett adopted Natasha in 2010. The girl was born in Ukraine and was an orphan with a disability. She had problems with a stop of growth due to developmental disorders of the bones, which is called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia and causes dwarfism. This disease suffers English actor Warwick Davis, who starred in “Star wars” and films about Harry Potter.
In 2008, Natasha moved from Ukraine to the United States. First, she was adopted by a family from Florida who refused to Natasha’s 2 years later. Details about this period of her life, but court papers mention that the guardians could not cope with the child. After that, the adoption Agency was looking for girls a new family. Barnett was worthy parents and did not give up, even in cases where the doctors give up.
A few years ago Jacob, one of three sons of Michael and Christine, found autism. Experts believed that he will never learn to speak and digs in. Mother didn’t want to believe it, began to engage with it on their own and saved the boy. Thanks to her efforts, Jacob grew up a child Prodigy. Barnett did not doubt that he will be able to go out and Natasha. They agreed to take her under his wing and was very disappointed.
According to the Ukrainian birth certificate, in 2010 the girl was seven years old. This fact from the very beginning in doubt. Christine Barnett claims that Natasha and looked, and behaved not like other seven year old children. According to Christine, the girl skillfully manipulated others, gave contradictory stories about the past and had a childish vocabulary.
Foster parents have found that the orphan deliberately concealed the signs of puberty, which went farther than you would expect. It made them wary.
“It became obvious that the patient is older than he says,” stated the doctor, Andrew McLaren, who watched over the health of Natasha from 2010 to 2012.
Puberty is not the most reliable criterion, but there are others. First, baby teeth. The first permanent teeth begin to change at age six, and by 13 years in adolescents, as a rule, do not have a single baby tooth. Four wisdom teeth usually appear after 18 years. Second, the bone age. For definition do x-rays of the hand and wrist. In young children they show the cartilaginous growth zones — the so-called epiphyseal plates. Every year the cartilage becomes thinner until they finally disappear. According to their thickness and other characteristics of professionals are able with good accuracy to determine the age of the child.
The girl was twice examined at the children’s hospital in Indianapolis. In 2010, the doctor concluded that Natasha about eight years. Measurement of bone age in 2012 showed that he’s a year differs from that specified in the documents. It did not reassure adoptive parents. They believed that the experts did not take into account the disease, which affects a girl. Because spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia affects bone development, bone age, Natasha was able to keep up with the true.
Christine says that in 2011, fears were confirmed. And a dentist, and a psychologist came to the conclusion that their adopted daughter is a grown woman; the conclusion was made on the development of the teeth and the extent of puberty. In 2012, Natasha was in a psychiatric hospital, where she was diagnosed with sociopathic personality disorder. This disease manifests itself before the age of 16, and a girl, according to the documents, was only nine.
McLaren writes that after returning from the hospital, Natasha admitted that she’s over 18. By the time he inclined to the belief that she was at least 22. A social worker who dealt with an orphan, felt the same way. Both suspected that faced with a grown crook, who additionally suffers from a mental illness.
“Natalia Barnett has made a career on maintaining his feigned age, — the letter says McLaren. — She keeps on fooling people who have had the best of intentions. Including their former and current caregivers, doctors, and foster parents.”
Michael and Kristin are seriously afraid that sheltered the monster, which we should not expect anything good. They decided to apply to the court for probate and seek a formal change in the age of her adopted daughter. They managed to enlist the help of lawyer Michel Jackson who is considered an expert in this field.
According to Jackson, the courts of Indiana, where Barnett lived, consider at least one petition about changing the age of a year. They usually affect children who come from other countries and look young for my age due to poor health or malnutrition. In considering such cases the court is guided by the data on bone age and dental development, as well as the testimony of psychologists and other professionals. Michael and Kristin have presented all the necessary evidence and achieved his goal.
Almost all the information about the behavior of Natasha in childhood, the results of medical examinations and hospitalization in a psychiatric clinic come from Christine Barnett and it can be a lie. Law enforcement agencies trying to understand this story in 2014, have a different version. The consequence considers that family deception changed the official age of nine girls to get rid of it.
This is confirmed by the testimony of Michael Barnett. In police interview, he admitted that he did not believe that she was actually older. According to Michael, Christine herself taught the girl to say that she is 22 years old and she looks younger than her age.
Why is it needed? In 2012, fame came to Jacob — a native son of Christine and Michael, suffering from autism. About the Prodigy who at eight years attends University lectures on mathematics, discussed in Newspapers and TV programs. After a year, Christine will write a book on the struggle for the son; in Russia, her translation was published under the title “a spark of God, or How to raise a genius.”
“Today, Jacob’s IQ is higher than Einstein, he has a photographic memory and incredible powers of to the natural Sciences, as stated in its description. At twelve years he began work on an original theory of astrophysics, which, according to experts, the future may bring him the Nobel prize.”
In 2013, the 15-year-old Jacob took a prestigious Institute for theoretical physics Perimeter in the canadian province of Ontario. Behind him there he moved his parents and brothers.
“This is a big step for our family, but we understand that it is inevitable — Christine explained in an interview with USA Today. It was clear that once Jacob uses opportunities for further education, which is in Indiana, and he’s going to need a new school”.
Before leaving, foster parents sold the house, rented an apartment in Lafayette (La) and settled there for Natasha. After a few days the orphan was left alone in a strange city where she had neither relatives nor friends. Since then, she never saw Barnett. They didn’t come, didn’t call and didn’t even send her money.
According to documents, Natasha was 23, so she could no longer attend mainstream school. Since September, she went to school for adults who want to complete secondary education. Her neighbor told reporters that the orphan has been getting to know people from neighboring apartment buildings. She had no money, so she had to rely on their help.
Nine months later, Natasha was evicted from apartment for non-payment.
“I have no idea where she then did — says a neighbor. — Never saw her again. She stopped going to school, and we didn’t know what happened to her”.
In September 2014, the Director of the school reported the disappearance of Schoolgirls in the County Sheriff’s office. The orphan quickly found, interviewed and filed a case of neglect — it looked like the story of the abandoned daughter from the point of view of the police.
Court documents do not report what did Natasha over the next five years. It is known that in February 2016, she left Lafayette, and two weeks later a petition of adoption was filed by another couple. Barnett was against it. In January 2018 potential guardians Natasha changed her mind and withdrew the petition.
September 11, 2019 Michael and Christine Barnett was charged. They suspected that they threw a charity case without the help and put her life in danger. Both threatens them with criminal penalties. Michael voluntarily surrendered to the police, paid the Deposit and within an hour was released until the trial. Christine, apparently, is still in Canada.
The woman claims that he learned about the persecution only after she began to call journalists. According to her, the charges shocked her. She insists that her family was the victim of the Scam, and Natasha was of age from the first day of their acquaintance. Michael also changed his story and now, according to his lawyer, adheres to the same version.
Who is right will determine the court, which will not begin before next year. Who to believe, I don’t know even the police themselves. “It will end because talking about it will take the series,” admitted one of them to a local TV channel.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- In 2010, Michael and Christine Barnett adopted an eight-year girl from Ukraine, suffering from congenital spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia — a developmental disorder of bone that causes dwarfism. Age daughter from the very beginning called the Barnett doubts. They came to the conclusion that the orphan is an adult female psychopath and a court has made changes her age in official documents.