Victims of heat waves in Italy were three people
June 28, 2019
Victims of the heat wave, established in Italy, that the country’s Ministry of health introduced Friday’s “red” (highest) level of weather threat in 16 major cities across the country, reports RIA “Novosti”.
It is noted that it is a major administrative centres of Rome, Milan, Naples, Turin, Venice, Bologna and Florence. The temperature in these cities was selected to the 40-degree mark.
“Red” level mediaopened means that the heat poses a real threat to people who do not have serious health problems.
Doctors advise Italians not to go out unnecessarily on the street during the hottest time of the day and drink as much water as possible.