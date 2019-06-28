Victims of heat waves in Italy were three people

| June 28, 2019 | News | No Comments

PHOTO : MIR / Maria Androsova

EUROPE

Victims of the heat wave, established in Italy, that the country’s Ministry of health introduced Friday’s “red” (highest) level of weather threat in 16 major cities across the country, reports RIA “Novosti”.

It is noted that it is a major administrative centres of Rome, Milan, Naples, Turin, Venice, Bologna and Florence. The temperature in these cities was selected to the 40-degree mark.

“Red” level mediaopened means that the heat poses a real threat to people who do not have serious health problems.

Doctors advise Italians not to go out unnecessarily on the street during the hottest time of the day and drink as much water as possible.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.