Victims of torrential rains in Haiti were five people
Haiti was hit by tropical storms. As a result of incident five people were killed, three more missing, reports the TV channel “360” citing foreign media.
It is noted that two residents of the island nation died in the capital city, Port-AU-Prince, and the rest found in Cité Soleil.
Due to the collapse of the walls, washed by the rain, three people were missing, five were injured in the Metropolitan area Petion-Ville. In addition, the element blew in the region dozens of one-story houses.
According to the forecasts of meteorologists, the bad weather will last for another two days. And heavy rains will be accompanied by a storm wind.
Earlier this week, powerful rains hit Mumbai Indian and neighboring areas. Killed at least 16 people.