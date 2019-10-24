Victor bronyuk admitted how lost 30 pounds
The leader of the band TIK Viktor broniuk, presented earlier clip about the elections “Cyclone”, said that he had to go to lose weight. Maximum it was in 2010 when the singer had a son. Then Victor could be compared with his wife at the last term of pregnancy, in whom the stomach more. Because then bronyuk weighed as much as 120 lbs. With the weight he was difficult to perform on stage.
“To work out a concert of 2 hours, plus accordion, which weighs 12.5 kg, hang themselves, jump right in. I realized that I was starting to get tired quickly”, — said Victor bronyuk in an interview with “the Wound W with Ukraine”.
Then the musician first took up his health and began to fight with excess weight. His main recipe for weight loss — move more and exercise, eat less. Together with wife Victor three times a week to the gym.
“When people ask me how is my diet, I say relocate — try to eat less. Eat what you want, but a little less”, — told the artist in the broadcast channel “Ukraine”.
The only thing the artist restricts himself it’s the alcohol. Victor completely abandoned the use of alcoholic beverages and promotes a healthy lifestyle.
Through this approach he managed to lose about 30 pounds.
By the way, many stars of show business became followers of healthy lifestyle and sport. Most active healthy lifestyle promotes Nastya Kamensky, showing videos of his workouts and Jogging. Thanks to her and Potap dropped extra pounds.
Also the owner of chic shapes Olya Polyakova is engaged with a personal trainer and can build the Spa area.
