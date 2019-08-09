Victoria and David Beckham celebrated Chinese Valentine’s Day
It seems that Victoria and David Beckham, which not long ago celebrated the 20th anniversary of their wedding still managed this year to achieve the impossible: they managed to revive the almost extinct marriage. After rumors that their family is close to collapse, Victoria and David are experiencing a new honeymoon.
The couple, who are now on vacation in Italy with her four children, delight their fans with new images made in Puglia — a region located in the South-East of the Peninsula. Really a fresh photo captured spouses, standing in an embrace. In the picture both look absolutely happy and dressed “out”. As it turned out, Victoria and David decided to celebrate Chinese lovers ‘ holiday, called QI XI, or the Double seven and is celebrated on the seventh day of the seventh month on the Chinese lunar calendar. This year it fell on August 7.
“Happy Chinese Valentine’s Day — anyone who wants to celebrate!” — so Victoria signed the picture. As it turned out, on the occasion Qi si wife gave a Banquet at a local restaurant. Anyway, David ate so much I barely got up from the table. As reported by the player retired, he defeated the… dinner of nine dishes! Among them were traditional and quite original-for example, risotto with oysters and pasta with turnips. And, of course, local sweets.
It seems that the holiday in Italy made all — judging by the pictures taken there. And the Beckhams were photographed a lot and with pleasure. Victoria with her husband and youngest sons, 16-year-old Romeo, and 14-year-old Cruz. And David — with the older, 20-year-old Brooklyn and my favorite 8 – year-old Harper. A photo where the girl kisses him on the cheek, he signed: “My love!”