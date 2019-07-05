Victoria and David Beckham shared archive images

July 5, 2019

In the network regularly appeared rumors that the marriage of Victoria and David Beckham is bursting at the seams. However, the spouses prefer not to respond to these conversations and continue to enjoy family life by posting pictures gentle and confessing each other’s feelings. Today the couple celebrates 20th wedding anniversary and to this day the two shared archival footage, leaving each other tender words.

Виктория и Дэвид Бекхэм поделились архивными снимками

“20 years today! I love you so much! Kiss!” — Victoria wrote, noting his wife on the social network. For publication, the designer added a video with old pictures of different years.

David also congratulated the wife on the anniversary, having published no less delicate words:

“Wow, 20 years! Look what we created! Love you very much, Vic,” wrote David, adding a photo of my wife and the family with four children — sons Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.