Victoria and David Beckham shared archive images
In the network regularly appeared rumors that the marriage of Victoria and David Beckham is bursting at the seams. However, the spouses prefer not to respond to these conversations and continue to enjoy family life by posting pictures gentle and confessing each other’s feelings. Today the couple celebrates 20th wedding anniversary and to this day the two shared archival footage, leaving each other tender words.
“20 years today! I love you so much! Kiss!” — Victoria wrote, noting his wife on the social network. For publication, the designer added a video with old pictures of different years.
David also congratulated the wife on the anniversary, having published no less delicate words:
“Wow, 20 years! Look what we created! Love you very much, Vic,” wrote David, adding a photo of my wife and the family with four children — sons Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper.