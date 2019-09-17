Victoria and David Beckham with eldest sons went for dinner in London
Yesterday afternoon, in the framework of the fashion Week in London held a fashion show of the brand’s 45-year-old Victoria Beckham. To maintain its traditionally came the whole family. The best seats in the front row took the 44-year-old David Beckham and their children: a 20-year-old Brooklyn and 17-year-old Romeo, a 14-year-old Cruz and eight-year-old Harper seven.
David, as usual, publicly congratulated his wife with another collection, placing himself in storis full report with defile. Well, after a successful show, the pair went to celebrate this event in a restaurant, on the way in which they caught the paparazzi.
To do this, exit Victoria had time to change clothes, replacing sleek beige shirt she went to the bow, a bright purple blouse with a deep neckline, decorated with ruffles.
Despite recurring rumors in the press about the discord in the family, the couple once again did not give reason to believe that they can be true. The couple gripped hands and David was carefully shielded Victoria from a particularly annoying paparazzi is not worse than the guards.
The company at dinner your parents made and the older sons, 20-year-old Brooklyn and 17-year-old Romeo, and friends of the pair editor — in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour and her colleague from British edition Edward Enninful.