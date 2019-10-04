Victoria Beckham admitted that he has never resorted to plastic surgery
Rumors that the former member of Spice Girls had a boob job, went with 90.
Victoria Beckham claims that he never resorted to plastic surgery. Edition of the Daily Mail writes that the 45-year-old fashion designer and former member of Spice Girls in the Studio of the British TV program “This Morning” also admitted that David Beckham is “constantly steals her beauty.”
When Victoria asked did she ever about plastic surgery, she said: “I’m not attracted to the same procedure, but I never say never.”
Assumptions that the former pop star went under the knife to enlarge Breasts first appeared in the 1990s. However, Victoria never confirmed that the inserted implants, even after her Breasts seemed back to its original size in later years.
Nevertheless, in 2017 in British Vogue appeared ambiguous message 43-year-old Beckham to the young themselves.
“I should probably say: don’t mess with her big Tits. All these years I denied it — stupid. It’s a sign of insecurity. Just be happy with what you have,” wrote the mother of four children.
Earlier, Victoria hinted that underwent the procedure of breast augmentation, commenting on the evolution of his style to Allure magazine in 2014. Putting a photo from large Breasts, she said, “I Have no more.”
In an interview with “This Morning” Victoria also said that her husband David often takes her makeup.
“A hundred percent of cases David steals my makeup. We share beauty products,” she says.
In addition, the former singer said that makeup is one of her favorite ways of being together, 8-year-old daughter Harper.