Victoria Beckham captured on the streets of Los Angeles in a stylish outfit
November 23, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
45-year-old designer Victoria Beckham was the guest of the show Jimmy Kimmel Live, for which he arrived in Los Angeles.
On the streets of Victoria were captured by the paparazzi in a beautiful bow. For a meeting with Jimmy Kimmela she’s wearing the suit from his collection of Victoria Beckham. The MIDI length skirt and blouse with voluminous sleeves were covered with inscriptions, and at the waist, Victoria sported a thin strap.
Bright star of the outfit decided to add enough vivid detail – a small purple clutch bag and high heels. A permanent item in the wardrobe of Victoria Beckham were big black sunglasses. With their help, the designer always protect eyes from the flashes of cameras.