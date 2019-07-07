Victoria Beckham costly a wedding anniversary celebration
Victoria and David Beckham are “pulled” 12 thousand pounds for the celebration of the 20th anniversary of family life. The money the couple gave an exclusive tour of Versailles. It turned out that the walk in one of the most important palaces in France were hopeful Victoria and she has not stinted on its implementation.
“Incredible visit to a special day. Thanks to everyone who made this day unforgettable and all our friends who supported our family. I can’t believe it’s been 20 years!” — admitted Victoria.
The tour of Versailles cost 2.5 thousand pounds not including wine, a bottle of which the couple drank during the tour. Still, about 8.5 million left on the reservation and a dinner of seven dishes at the restaurant Guy Savoy with three Michelin stars. The chef prepared delicious meals right in front of Victoria and David.
In addition, the couple Beckham left a round sum for the night in a Parisian hotel and a flight on a private jet. Apparently, the money spent has brought “Golubka” a lot of fun.
And now a drop of tar in a barrel of honey: spiteful critics whisper that Victoria and David played another show for the fans. Rumor has it that actually they have an open relationship. The player almost does not conceal flirting at the next event with some beautiful. And divorce the Beckhams, as they say, do not make out, not to lose money from the family business, which rests on the trust of the fans.