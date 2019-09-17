Victoria Beckham covered the Network of cute pictures with her daughter
September 17, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Fans love the new pictures of the Beckham couple.
15 September, fashion Week in London held a fashion show of the brand Victoria Beckham. Traditionally, to support the designer came with all her family. So, in the first row was spotted 44-year-old David Beckham and their children: a 20-year-old Brooklyn and 17-year-old Romeo, a 14-year-old Cruz and eight-year-old Harper seven.
Public attention was attracted to the grown-up Harper — the pictures with the baby Victoria almost fell asleep in their social network. So, many fans could not help but note how beautiful growing girl.