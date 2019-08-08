Victoria Beckham enjoys family holiday
Designer Victoria Beckham who in tights and Boxing gloves showed muscles of steel, with her husband David and their four children went on vacation.
The pair is now in Italy. One day Victoria and David had a romantic ride on the bike in the Apulia region. Photography from this trip, Ms. Beckham shared on Instagram.
“Happy summer! Kisses from Puglia from Victoria Beckham”, — signed photo of the designer.
Meanwhile, David in his stories showed the Italian delicacies, which he had to eat.
And also posted and delicate photo with his wife. For pictures of the couple appear in clothing almost identical to the colors beige and white. In the caption to the image Victoria’s husband her potrollit, noting that when choosing the outfit, love took an example from him.