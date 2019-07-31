Victoria Beckham fell in love with baby Harper
Victoria Beckham recently often post photos with the family. And touching photos with Harper seven and is entered in her habit. Not so long ago star mom showed how the whole family celebrated the 8th anniversary of the only daughter. David and all the brothers prepared for the baby touching the posts, and continued the celebration in a luxurious restaurant with a lot of surprises.
But first she still congratulated herself Victoria – on the eve of the holiday, she published a post in which he was “crowned” Harper. The girl jumped at the job site where the shooting took place line new cosmetic brand, Victoria Victoria Beckham Beauty, which mother was very pleased. They’ve already mentioned touching the frame very touched by the fans of the stars.
A few hours ago, Victoria revealed a new photo with her daughter. The picture shows Victoria posing in black outfit from the collection of its own brand and bright makeup, and Harper dressed in a light summer dress with a floral print. Baby hugging mom, and they both just glow with happiness.
Signature Victoria picked up a sincere and touching: “My little girl and best friend. A thousand kisses! Mommy loves you so much”. Such a post she had prepared, and in honor of friendship Day which is celebrated today, July 30. Because after that she posted another video with his partner and part-time best friend Sarah Kreal, which until then was the development Director for the American brand Estee Lauder.
“Grateful that Sarah, my co – founder and CEO #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty. And who always supports you?” – Victoria wrote, adding eloquent hashtag #DayOfFriendship.
By the way, judging by the posts, little Harper is the best friend of all members of the famous family and their real favorite. For the kindness and cheerfulness of the girl adore older brothers, and David just Dotes on her.