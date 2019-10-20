Victoria Beckham has confirmed its commitment to the strict style
October 20, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Before Victoria became a heroine of the American morning daily program “Today,” reports the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
For the ether Beckham, which is rightly considered a style icon, chose a modest look bright.
Victoria has mixed the lilac jumper, under which wearing a shirt with a collar, and a scarlet skirt with ankle boots in tone. Beckham hair gathered in a low ponytail.
In this way a mother looked quite harmoniously, and most importantly Victoria has not changed its strict corporate style.