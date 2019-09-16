Victoria Beckham has revealed the secret of youth
Victoria Beckham has revealed to fans the secret of youth, beauty and toned figure. It turned out, 45-year-old celebrity follows a particular diet.
Beckham said that every day, eating four avocados. The designer introduced the fruit to the diet after reading a scientific article about its benefits. The fruit is rich in antioxidants, makes skin Shine and prevents aging.
Beckham does not seek to become the perfect woman, but for the sake of health adheres to a healthy diet. On his page in Instagram the star launched a corresponding hashtag and talked about plans to do business in the field of cosmetics and perfumery.