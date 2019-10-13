Victoria Beckham has surprised followers childishly narrow hips and endless legs
October 13, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Victoria Beckham has truly impeccable taste and always chooses outfits that are maximally flattering. However, the latest Instagram celebrity embarrassed her fans.
Many fans consider Victoria Beckham a standard of female beauty. The player’s wife is picks up the images at social events and on trips with children.
However, the last photo in Instagram of the designer caused a twofold reaction from the followers.
New publication Beckham has caused a mixed reaction in the Network.
Fit and slim legs Beckham were the reason for the mass of compliments to Victoria. But on the hips of followers have any questions: many thought their childish narrow.
I think it’s just the wrong angle and camera a new Iphone model on which the picture was taken.