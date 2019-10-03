Victoria Beckham husband and I chose a total black-Luke
Victoria Beckham never ceases to impress with its stylish outlets and luxurious look. This time the designer, known for the passion not only for fashion but also for art, attended a gala evening in honor of the 275th anniversary of the Sotheby’s auction. The exhibition dedicated to Andy Warhol, she personally had a hand. It was accompanied by a beloved husband. Interestingly, both husband and wife chose a black total-Luke, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
Victoria came in the stylish pants of your favorite style: high-waisted and slightly flared from his own collection. This model, according to British style icons, visually slimming silhouette and makes the perfect. To them she picked up a black blouse with dropped shoulders, ruffled in the style of flamenco and puffed sleeves. Shoes she also chose favorite shoes on breathtakingly high heels. As always excellent on the background of monochrome looked contrasting bow detail: bright red manicure and a gold watch. She wore it pulled back in a low ponytail and makeup done in neutral shades of products from their own line.
Beloved husband of Victoria David also chose a black suit: classic cut trousers and loose jacket. But it is slightly diluted the image of white parts: white t-shirt and sneakers. The couple looked stylish and unusual, were in high spirits and a lot poziroval photographers.
Later they were joined by an old friend of Victoria, the actress Eva Longoria. She also tried on the outfit of the authorship of Victoria Beckham. Long dress with “snake” colors with closed top, long sleeves and pleated skirt she has added pumps and a clutch bag fuchsia. “What an incredible surprise – a surprise visit from Eva Longoria! You look wonderful in VB! Love you,” wrote a moving letter to her friend Victoria.
Chronicle.info