Victoria Beckham: “I Have wrinkles, and that’s okay”
Victoria Beckham, singer, songwriter and fashion designer widely known. In an interview with Glamour magazine, the star was told on wrinkles, stating that it is okay.
Celebrity presented his collection spring-summer 2020 at fashion Week in London. On Tuesday, the businesswoman appeared on the cover of Glamour magazine. In Instagram account of the popular publication published quotes from an interview with a fashion designer. The socialite spoke about the adoption of their appearance and about the process of parenting. In its 45 years, Beckham has starred for three of the magazine covers. The author line of cosmetics showed the makeup that is created with the use of its means of skin care Victoria Beckham Beauty. In recognition of the star, she is currently happy with his life as himself, and in this she was helped by the launch of the project. The singer said about the need to appreciate the people what they have and how they look. She has wrinkles and that she was not concerned.
Victoria Beckham said that is a positive person. If the person gives the world its energy, it definitely gets it back. Fashion designer teaches his 8-year-old daughter Harper that it is good to treat the other girls in school and beyond.