Victoria Beckham in a spicy way on the cover of Vogue

The designer became the heroine of the August issue of the German edition.

Виктория Бекхэм в пикантном образе на обложке Vogue

Famous designer Victoria Beckham graced the cover of the famous gloss.

45-year-old star became the heroine of the August issue of Vogue Germany.

On the cover a mother posing Topless, covering Boobs massive plaid jacket.

Also on the page Іnstаgram Victoria has published some stylish black-and-white images from the photo shoot for the publication.

In the photo Beckham posing in the same jacket as on the cover, and a stylish pantsuit, because the main theme of the photo shoot, according to the chief editor Christiane ARP, was the image of a woman in a business pantsuit.

