Victoria Beckham in a spicy way on the cover of Vogue
July 7, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The designer became the heroine of the August issue of the German edition.
Famous designer Victoria Beckham graced the cover of the famous gloss.
45-year-old star became the heroine of the August issue of Vogue Germany.
On the cover a mother posing Topless, covering Boobs massive plaid jacket.
Also on the page Іnstаgram Victoria has published some stylish black-and-white images from the photo shoot for the publication.
In the photo Beckham posing in the same jacket as on the cover, and a stylish pantsuit, because the main theme of the photo shoot, according to the chief editor Christiane ARP, was the image of a woman in a business pantsuit.