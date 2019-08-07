Victoria Beckham is sparing no effort in the gym
Victoria Beckham boasts not only a brilliant career and happiness in private and family life, but also the excellent sports form. And if her creative and business endeavours we know almost everything about how they manage Beckham in the 45 years to look so gorgeous, I can only guess. Or try to make a submission on the review in an interview.
So, Victoria has admitted that she loves healthy food and tries to teach her entire family. Also in her daily routines – regular walks, Jogging and load in the gym. Today on her page appeared to confirm that.
Victoria showed photos of where the body is literally boiling. The famous beauty is engaged in one of their favorite sports – Boxing. She is sure it helps to work out all the muscles, leaving the figure slim and thin. It is no accident the sport I love many supermodels, including adriana Lima and Gigi Hadid.
In Victoria wearing red pants, top and a black baseball cap that complements white sneakers. Wet body and wet hair saying that she does not regret forces. “Monday morning in #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham, models available at 36 Dover Street in London and Reebok.com. Photo courtesy of @davidbeckham,” wrote Victoria, mentioning beloved wife. Who immediately retorted: “Photocredit – Ya Thank you for mentioning,” wrote the joke a happy David.