Victoria Beckham may soon have a sister-in-law
That it average 17-year-old son Romeo was desperately in love with, Victoria Beckham has already learned some time ago. Romeo told his mother, who is his new fiancee. But Mrs Beckham did not expect that he will soon begin to take her into the light, introducing her to everyone as his girlfriend. As admitted Mrs Beckham one of their girlfriends if things continue to develop so rapidly, it will not know it, will become a mother-in-law! But such a prospect is a 45-year-old Victoria yet not too happy…
Once Romeo came in with his girlfriend — 17-year-old Mimi Mucher — days. Moreover, he came with her not somewhere for a family dinner in a popular establishment Harry’s Bar in London. Victoria gathered my loved ones there to celebrate a successful show of his new collection of clothes — Spring / Summer 2020. And Mimi was with Romeo not only at dinner, but on the show, and even posted a video from this event on his page in the social Network. A little more than two weeks ago, Mimi, whose real name is MIA, a touching Romeo congratulated with his birthday. “Happy birthday and may you give lots of smiles, Romo!” — she wrote.
Actually, the grown-up sons have forced the wife of David Beckham worried. After all, their successes and failures on the love front, they are still, first and foremost, share it with her. For example, Mrs Beckham was recently involved in the turbulent love story of his older son, 20-year-old Brooklyn. She comforted him when he was reconciled, quarreled with his girlfriend Hannah Cross. And is now trying to help him come to terms with the fact that his romance with Hannah is over. However, Victoria is not too regret. Though Mrs. Beckham was regularly invited Ms. Cross on family activities, Hannah she didn’t like…