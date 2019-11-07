Victoria Beckham praised Queen Letizia for a sense of style
And we totally agree with her!
Queen of Spain Letizia knows how to combine rules of business wardrobe with current trends: it simply dresses often decorate not so humble prints, neat pumps, she definitely chooses a catchy color, and accessories will never look boring in her hands. New exit Laetitia — another bull’s-eye, and one of the first image appreciated designer Victoria Beckham. Things it fashion house blouse and skirt with animal print — Letitia had used in his “onions”.
What a wonderful family! Queen Letizia looks very stylish in one of my favorite outfits of VB.
Things fashion house of Victoria Beckham, Queen Letizia chooses not the first time. Among her other favorites — Hugo Boss, Adolfo Dominguez, Carolina Herrera and Armani. However, almost more common to see the Queen stuff from the mass market to support the brands she prefers their native country, Massimo Dutti, Zara, Mango and other brands available segment.