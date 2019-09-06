Victoria Beckham presented a concise and alluring way
At Tate Modern in London gathered celebrities to find out who will receive the award GQ Men of the Year Awards. In 2019, the main award was the famous English footballer David Beckham, who appeared at the ceremony accompanied by his beautiful wife and eldest son Brooklyn. Once a family appeared on the red carpet, all the cameras were directed only at them, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Clutch.
45-year-old Victoria appeared before the public in a chic pantsuit white from his own collection, which is complemented with black pointed-toe pumps heels, classic styling and understated makeup with emphasis on eyes. Surrounded by their favorite men who chose to wear black tuxedos with dress pants, the old white shirts, miniature Victoria looked great.
This family had perfect everything: mix color, single understated style and, of course, incredible attractive beauty of all participants of the photo shoot.