Victoria Beckham presented the second collection for Reebok

| July 29, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
To see Victoria Beckham in sneakers is rarely, but sometimes she just goes in them, but also release the entire collection. We talk about her collaboration with Reebok, in which the designer is already the second line.

Виктория Бекхэм представила вторую коллекцию для Reebok

Collection for autumn-winter season includes things that sporty style is combined with feminine. This is tops, leggings, pleated dancing skirts, anoraks, hoodies, backpacks and shoes in delicate pastel shades, and black and yellow.

Виктория Бекхэм представила вторую коллекцию для Reebok

Sport helps me to feel more confident with this collection I wanted to convey this feeling. Let these things inspire you to become the best version of myself, said Beckham.

Collection Reebok x Victoria Beckham is already available on the official website of the brand. Prices range from $ 90 for a bra to 700 dollars for a hoodie.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.