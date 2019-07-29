Victoria Beckham presented the second collection for Reebok
To see Victoria Beckham in sneakers is rarely, but sometimes she just goes in them, but also release the entire collection. We talk about her collaboration with Reebok, in which the designer is already the second line.
Collection for autumn-winter season includes things that sporty style is combined with feminine. This is tops, leggings, pleated dancing skirts, anoraks, hoodies, backpacks and shoes in delicate pastel shades, and black and yellow.
Sport helps me to feel more confident with this collection I wanted to convey this feeling. Let these things inspire you to become the best version of myself, said Beckham.
Collection Reebok x Victoria Beckham is already available on the official website of the brand. Prices range from $ 90 for a bra to 700 dollars for a hoodie.
