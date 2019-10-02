Victoria Beckham said that never did plastic surgery
Despite the fact that Victoria Beckham a few years ago admitted to having had a boob job (however, then, according to her, she realized that it was a big mistake, and removed the implants), but now the star claims that plastic she never did. However, it, apparently, is about plastic surgery on the face.
Yesterday 45-year-old designer in honor of the launch of its cosmetic brand Victoria Beckham Beauty shared her beauty secrets and told about his attitude to plastic surgery in the program This Morning.
I’ve never been attracted to such beauty treatments, but never say never
— said the wife of David Beckham to the question, did it ever plastic surgery.
She told and that her husband quite often uses her cosmetics.
David’s stealing my beauty products. We use them together
she said.
By the way, the athlete also admitted that never did plastic surgery and make them not going.
I love that I age very gracefully. I won’t never do injections in your face and other parts of the body, he said.
Victoria also revealed that her eight-year-old daughter Harper is interested in the cosmetics — together they make up, but in public wearing a girl does not appear.
We’re doing makeup at home, but it is obvious that in this form it would not be left on the street. I think it is really cool to spend time with his daughter. Do make-up and have fun
— said Victoria.
By the way, other star moms such as Kim Kardashian, allow their small daughters to appear in public with makeup on.