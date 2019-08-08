Victoria Beckham said, who of the contemporary monarchs of her inspiring — and it’s not Meghan Markle

Oddly enough, the British singer and designer takes its cue not from his girlfriend Meghan Markle, at whose wedding she was with David a little over a year ago.

45-year-old Victoria Beckham has done to his Instagram history repost one of the last photos Queen of Jordan Rania, wife of king Abdullah II (which is Rania, by the way, in June celebrated the 26th anniversary of the wedding). This picture was taken in late July during the visit of the Queen in es salt is a city in the North-West of the country.

Always get so inspired by Queen Rania. She is very beautiful!

— signed photo of Victoria.

We can assume that the picture was not chosen by chance: it is the image of Queen Rania — white shirt and black corset — very similar to the one that was in Victoria back in 2006. Besides, the corset at Rania — brand of Victoria Beckham and is 770 euros. Perhaps two style icons of our day are inspired by each other.

