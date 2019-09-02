Victoria Beckham sang a “duet” with Barbara Streisand
Victoria and her husband David are definitely experiencing a new honeymoon. He started with the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the wedding in Versailles in July of this year and, it seems, is still ongoing.
Apparently, the couple coped with all the difficulties and overcome the protracted crisis in their relationship when it seemed that they were close to divorce. But now on the boat cloudless atmosphere of fun and joy. All can swim, sunbathe and make fun of each other.
So, one day Victoria came on deck in not quite appropriate attire — white long formal gown with bare shoulders. And David did not miss the opportunity to “pin”. He filmed his wife, posted a picture online, and I signed it: “Clothes could not be more suitable for a sea voyage!” For Victoria he retaliated, filmed her husband, asleep in broad daylight on a sofa in a tacky shirt.
But the highlight of the fun was the moment when Victoria was so excited that he sang a “duet” with Barbara Streisand — under sounded on the yacht recording her songs.
But more recently Victoria, famous once as a member of the group Spice Girls, said that with the vocals she’s done. And even defiantly refused to join the reunion tour of his former bandmates.