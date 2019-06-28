Victoria Beckham shared a secret favorite snack

Famous model Victoria Beckham shared with her fans a recipe of their favorite snack. A relevant post appeared on her page in Instagram in the “storis”.

Виктория Бекхэм поделилась секретом любимой закуски

In my 45 years, Victoria Beckham boasts a slender figure. Largely in good shape to help her sport and nutrition. In the social network, the celebrity has decided to reveal the details of his diet and showed a appetizer recipe. It comes on a bun with seeds, which the model likes to serve paired with a puree made from avocado.

For healthy snacks uses a variety of ingredients including lemon juice, flower buckwheat, pumpkin pulp and sesame. Fans are excited to learn more about the power of idol, as many ex-participant of group Spice Girls and is an example to follow.

