Victoria Beckham shared a secret favorite snack
June 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Famous model Victoria Beckham shared with her fans a recipe of their favorite snack. A relevant post appeared on her page in Instagram in the “storis”.
In my 45 years, Victoria Beckham boasts a slender figure. Largely in good shape to help her sport and nutrition. In the social network, the celebrity has decided to reveal the details of his diet and showed a appetizer recipe. It comes on a bun with seeds, which the model likes to serve paired with a puree made from avocado.
For healthy snacks uses a variety of ingredients including lemon juice, flower buckwheat, pumpkin pulp and sesame. Fans are excited to learn more about the power of idol, as many ex-participant of group Spice Girls and is an example to follow.