Victoria Beckham shared a sweet photo with her daughter
Victoria Beckham, who with her husband and children vacationing in Italy, prepares all new posts. To visit the famous British dynasty chose Puglia. In this picturesque region has everything for a perfect family holiday: sandy beaches, for sunbathing, endless valleys for walks and trips, as well as clear water for swimming and water sports.
45-year-old Victoria and a 44-year-old David has already shown a lot of romantic joint staff, and also fun – with a 16-year-old Romeo, a 14-year-old Cruz and 20-year-old Brooklyn. And of course, the favorite of the whole family – 8-year-old Harper. Yesterday, on August 11, the famous businesswoman touched by fans with a new unusual photo with the baby.
Victoria has published in his Instagram a picture with Harper seven, where they lie in an embrace on the cushions. “Special family time on vacation and embrace the night with Harper. Kisses” – she wrote. It should be noted that the mother looks just gorgeous. On Victoria is wearing a lace top, gold pendant, and complete the image of expressive evening makeup. The girl dressed in top with a nice print and just glows with happiness.
Fans of Victoria immediately began to discuss what a cute daughter they have with David and how she grew up. Many noted that she’s a copy of his famous father. Not without compliments of Victoria. For example, fans praised the condition of the skin 45-year-old beauty, calling it “perfect”.