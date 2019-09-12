Victoria Beckham showed off a perfect outfit for the fall weather
September 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
It seems that the Wiki will look cool anything!
Today, the paparazzi photographed the star in London when she came out of the tattoo parlor and piercing in the area of Notting Hill, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to the gloss.
To exit Victoria chose a Maxi skirt, a green sweater with a deep neckline, and complements the image bottomtime red leather heels with an open toe and a clutch bag to match the shoes.
The perfect outfit for the fall weather — take note!