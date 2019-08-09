Victoria Beckham strikes excess weight

In the days of Spice Girls Victoria Beckham — even Posh — no one would call skinny. The singer has long struggled with excess weight, and after a few “attacks” of anorexia found a balance.

Виктория Бекхэм наносит удар лишнему весу

Now Beckham eats not of poppy with dew as everyone thinks she eats a lot of fish and green vegetables, warm salads for lunch, has ruled out a candy, fast food and meat. And the designer is actively involved in sports. More recently, in its “fitness diet” was running and strength exercises, and now in “menu” there was a box. That Victoria showed in a recent post on the social network. At the same time demonstrated his creation of the brand Reebok, with whom she develops a sports collection.

Followers noticed the new piercing Victoria, she made two more holes in my ears, and adorned them with earrings with diamonds. Followers loved its sports-a biker style.

A new clothing collection together with well-known brand, with the filing Beckham, will surely sell like hotcakes. Here sin and other sports not to try to showcase different variants of the sport sets.

