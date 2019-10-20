Victoria Beckham surprised a very unusual way
October 20, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Pretty bold way to Victoria.
In new York Victoria Beckham got into the lens paparazzi. The designer was dressed very unusually. As a rule, the Vic prefers classic images mostly from their own collections.
This time she also wore a classic milky color suit in a large square, consisting of a tapered MIDI skirt with a front slit, an elongated jacket, the designer threw on the shoulders and a bright scarlet blouse.
A highlight of the image became shoes. The Victoria was wearing boots with leopard print high heel and open toe, which added a discreet way certain expression.
In the hands of the designer were small yellow clutch bag.