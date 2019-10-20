Victoria Beckham surprised a very unusual way

Pretty bold way to Victoria.

Виктория Бекхэм удивила очень необычным образом

In new York Victoria Beckham got into the lens paparazzi. The designer was dressed very unusually. As a rule, the Vic prefers classic images mostly from their own collections.

This time she also wore a classic milky color suit in a large square, consisting of a tapered MIDI skirt with a front slit, an elongated jacket, the designer threw on the shoulders and a bright scarlet blouse.

A highlight of the image became shoes. The Victoria was wearing boots with leopard print high heel and open toe, which added a discreet way certain expression.

In the hands of the designer were small yellow clutch bag.

