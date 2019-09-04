Victoria Beckham touching congratulated son Romeo’s birthday
Victoria Beckham shared photos of her son.
The middle son of the Beckham couple, and Romeo was 17. Happy birthday to the birthday boy touching congratulated members of a numerous and happy family, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.
Victoria Beckham has published in his Instagram photo, which pose all four of her children — sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz and little Harper.
“Happy birthday, Romeo🎂 🎁 🍰can’t believe that you’re 17 today!!! We are so proud of you and love you very, very much✨✨✨✨✨”, —she signed the.
But David Beckham showed archival photos of the birthday boy, which Romeo just a kid.
“Happy birthday, my big boy… 17 today. Can’t believe how quickly time flew. So proud of you, you’ve grown from cute boy to handsome young man, however, you’re still not above the Pope… happy birthday, RoRo, we love you”, gently congratulated David. Also Romeo happy birthday congratulated in social networks brothers Brooklyn and Cruz, who wrote that love him very much.