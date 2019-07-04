Victoria Beckham will soon become a grandmother
Victoria and David Beckham in a panic. They learned that Hannah Cross, 21-year-old girlfriend of their son Brooklyn ready to get pregnant. First to the spouse of the football player came vague rumors, but the 20-year-old Brooklyn confirmed that he and Hannah plan to become parents. This insider told NW.
Victoria, having heard the statement of the son was horrified. She told Brooklyn that finds the idea horrible. For a start, she reminded her son. his relationship with Hannah all the time “fever” they quarrel violently, often in public, then they make up… So Victoria David seriously doubt the longevity of his relationship with Hannah. Secondly, as stated by Mrs Beckham son, he had to become a father, because he absolutely has only recently ceased to be a child. What Brooklyn mortally offended and left the parental home, slamming the door.
Recall from Hannah Brooklyn started Dating in December of last year. And all friends of the young Beckham wonder how in such a short time, their relationship managed to progress so far. After meeting with Hannah, Brooklyn was considered a frivolous philanderer, which is easily changed girlfriends. For 20 years he managed to start and finish the novels Emma Montagu, Chloe Moretz, Sonia Ben Ammar, Sofia Richie, Madison beer, and even with Rita Ora, which is much older than he. And, with all of them, he was parted easily and without regrets, to immediately switch to the next girlfriend. But Hannah, as you can see, managed to re Brooklyn.