Victoria Bulitko dedicated a touching dance in memory of Marina Poplavskaya
The fifth live show “Tantsi z with a stars” will be dedicated to the year that changed the life of star parties. Victoria Bulitko decided to dedicate their dance year Dating with the actress, a member of “Diesel Show” Marina Poplavskaya, which a year ago October 20, died in the crash.
Victoria Bulitko was also in the ill-fated bus. But she decided to not remember about the tragic accident, and how meeting Marina changed her life.
Humorous her career began with KVN team “Girls from Zhitomir”, the main star of which was Marina Poplavskaya. As a child, Vick never dreamed that he would play the part of the beloved women’s team on stage with the most Poplavskaya. In 2011 there was a fatal meeting.
“For the dance I chose a year of acquaintance with a great actress, a legend of Ukrainian humor — Marina Poplavskaya. I’m thankful that we met in 2011, were able to work together and even make friends. Marina for me was a friend, a mother, a mentor,” said Victoria.
Her sensual dance in the contemporary style Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar will tell you how important it is to appreciate time with loved ones.
“I’m very sorry about all of that and didn’t get to say. In your room we will touch upon the theme of time. I want to remind you how important it is to speak the right words, not postponing. Because it’s the proverbial “later” may not come”, — says Bulitko.
We will remind, in the morning of 20 October last year on the Zhytomyr highway accident with the actors “Diesel Show”. Marina Poplavskaya was killed on the spot. The actors received injuries of varying severity: fractures, torn ligaments, bruises. For a few months comedians stopped touring. Back on stage, “Diesel Show” dedicated room Marina Poplavskaya.
