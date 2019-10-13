Victoria Bulitko excited Network hot picture with holidays
Actress “Diesel Show”, participant of “Dancing with the stars” Victoria Bulitko showed vacation photos. They star showed curvy figure.
So, on one of the frames she is depicted wearing the jacket, the second in a two-piece.
“I do not have time to notice how it is cold. ⠀ Dances and performances are certainly good … But who can tell me what happened to the summer? Where to find it? Urgently hand over all appearances and passwords, but I do not have time to enjoy, ” she wrote it under a photo in Instagram.