Victoria Bulitko told the truth about the affair with Dmitry Dikusar
The star of “Diesel Show” actress Victoria Bulitko told about the novel with the partner in show “Dances with stars z” Dmitry Dikusar. Rumors of a more than friendly relations appeared after their joint visit to Georgia, as well as sensory rooms on the floor.
It seemed to fake such emotions impossible. The romance between Victoria and Dmitry really is, but only on the floor. The actress admitted that her Dicesare are purely working relationship.
“We have a romance, but only on the floor”, said Victoria. She said that actually her heart married but the name of your chosen actress did not call.
“Yes, I have to say, not lonely. Can all relax. Even Dikusar”, — joked the actress and put an end to talk about personal things. Bulitko also hides your age.
Recall that in the past the ether members of “Tantsi z with stars” traded partners. Bulitko with max Leonov performed the fusion, starting the dance with a passionate kiss.
Also the participant of the project Lyudmila Barbir in sexy bodysuit paired with Eugene the Cat showed real passion on the floor.
