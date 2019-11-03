Victoria Hervey was surprised by the choice of attire for social events
Entertainment
British aristocrat likes to attract attention at social events.
In Los Angeles, was a noisy Halloween party, where stars competed in the originality of their thematic imagery.
The party visited British aristocrat lady Victoria Hervey.
Lady V chose a modest outfit – she appeared at the party in the image of the skier. It was grey graphite suit with orange and pink accents, which consisted of jackets with a fur collar and cuffs and trousers. In addition, the pants was a sign her initials – Lady V.
Your bow it complements black espadrilles with a scattering of rhinestones, leather fingerless gloves and a light gray patch with stones. Makeup was easy – she emphasized the eyes with black pencil.