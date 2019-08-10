Victoria Smouha boasted slender legs
Vika from group Neangely decided not to go on vacation abroad, and to rest in Odessa. The singer shared a bright and colorful photo. Made the popular Ukrainian resort and admired its perfect shape and bronze tan. The girl could not hold back the excitement in your native country is picturesque and amazing places which amaze with their beauty and entertainment. This is what she wrote an emotional Instagram post, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
Vika posed on the background of the sea landscape. She appeared before the fans in a relaxed casual manner – denim high-rise shorts, t-shirt with a picture of Mickey mouse and a shirt tossed on top. In the hands of Vick holding a small toy airplane.
“I don’t know how to tell You this… as the Sea inspires me, the atmosphere of the city is awesome! We live on this blessed land, which is rich in landscapes. We’re about to go on a big tour of Ukraine”, – she promised.
Fans drew first attention not to opens eyes seascapes and the beauty posing against the background of the singer and said that I look forward to see you at the concerts.