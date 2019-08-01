Victoria’s Secret angel admired the image of “femme fatale”
Brazilian model lais Ribeiro has published photos, which depicted the image of a femme fatale.
Supermodel lais Ribeiro, known for her collaboration with lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret, starred in the image of women-vamp. The photo appeared on her Instagram page.
Girl posing in black transparent longsleeve, which can be seen through underwear and dark pants with a high waist.
Completes her look perfectly coiffed hair in a high ponytail, and bright blue eyes.
The in a matter of hours gained tens of thousands of likes and many enthusiastic reviews. In the caption to the photo of the girl hinted that this image she has tried for the shooting.
